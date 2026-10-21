Law enforcement officers exposed an organized group that sold drugs under the guise of drinks and sweets in coffee shops

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia uncovered an organized group of five people who were selling drugs under the guise of drinks and sweets in coffee shops.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

According to investigators, since December 2025, this group has been offering customers kratom tea, marmalade and cookies with cannabis and psychotropic substances, as well as electronic cigarettes with narcotic content, under the guise of regular drinks and sweets. They received these products from abroad and transferred them between establishments by mail.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than 10 kg of kratom, electronic cigarettes containing a psychotropic substance, money, packaging materials, and other evidence of the crime.

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The organizer of the group is suspected of smuggling drugs and organizing their distribution, and the other four members are suspected of illegally distributing drugs as part of a criminal group.

Four suspects are being held without bail, and another suspect is under house arrest. They face up to 12 years in prison.

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