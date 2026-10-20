In “Diia” you can now apply for maternity benefits and child benefits up to one year old

In the application and on the "Diia" portal, you can now apply for payments for pregnant women and assistance for a child up to one year old.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

After submitting an online application, "Diia" transfers it to the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere. The system automatically collects the necessary data from state registers and generates a decision, which is checked and approved by an employee of the Pension Fund.

You can also apply for assistance at Pension Fund service centers, ASNs, or through authorized representatives of territorial communities.

Pregnancy and childbirth allowance for uninsured women is UAH 7 000 per month. Childcare allowance for children under one year of age is also UAH 7 000 per month. For families raising a child with a disability, the payment is UAH 10 500 per month.