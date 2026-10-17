A rally for Klitschkoʼs resignation has gathered in Kyiv. He is accused of poor preparation of the capital for the heating season

A protest is taking place in Kyiv under the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) building on October 17. Participants are demanding the resignation of city mayor Vitali Klitschko. Klitschko is accused, in particular, of poor preparation for the heating season.

This is reported by a correspondent of Babel.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene with posters, chanting "Resignation!"

People criticized Klitschko for not being prepared [as fr the city] for the shelling, and attacking activists. Several people also came out in support of Klitschko.

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What preceded

On October 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Kyiv city government had almost completely failed to implement the necessary steps under the “Resilience Plan” amid increased Russian shelling of the energy sector.

After that, activist Dmytro Kozyatynsky reported a rally demanding the resignation of the mayor of Kyiv. In his opinion, Klitschko did not ensure the preparation of the capital for the fall. At the same time, the “UDAR” faction of Vitaliy Klitschko in the Kyiv City Council called for people not to attend the rally due to the threat of shelling.

Amid accusations of the capitalʼs poor preparation for the heating season, the MPs summoned the mayor of Kyiv to a session of the Verkhovna Rada.

Klitschko himself called these accusations "baseless".