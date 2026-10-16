Tesla showed off a “flying” sports car. It flips in the air and jumps over trucks

Tesla has unveiled an updated “Roadster” electric sports car, which it worked on together with the space company “SpaceX”.

Reuters writes about this.

The new “Roadster” accelerates to 60 mph in less than a second, has a top speed of over 230 mph and a range of over 300 miles on a single charge.

During a demonstration at the “SpaceX” facility in Texas, the car drove upside down on a ramp using a suction system, flipped in midair, and landed using built-in boosters. It then jumped over a truck and other cars.

Serial production is planned to begin in 2028. Tesla has opened reservations for various versions with deposits ranging from $50 000 to $250 000.

Prices for the cars themselves were not announced during the presentation. Tesla previously stated a base price of $200 000.

The “Roadster” became Teslaʼs first car back in 2008. The company first showed the new generation almost ten years ago, but the production launch was repeatedly postponed.

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