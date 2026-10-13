Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk has died

Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Venedchuk (known by the pseudonym "Venya") has died. He was 32 years old.

This was reported by the "Veterany Kosmichnyh Viysk" team, with which he performed in the "League of Laughter".

The cause of death is not being disclosed by the band. The time and place of the farewell will be announced later.

Venedchuk gained popularity thanks to his participation in the "League of Laughter" as part of the "Veterany Kosmichnyh Viysk" team. Together with Vlad Kuran and Artem Damnytsky, he also developed the YouTube project of the same name.

In early 2025, Oleksandr suffered a sudden cerebral hemorrhage and underwent a major operation. At the end of the same year, he left the team.

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