In Poland, schools were given instructions on how to respond to threats. This was preceded by a series of attacks

The Polish Ministry of National Education has issued instructions to schools on how to respond to threats, following a series of attacks on Polish educational institutions.

Polskie Radio writes about this.

Meetings of education supervisors, school directors and other educational institutions were also held in all voivodeships. Instructions for schools were prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of National Education and other departments.

The instructions prescribe the 4U algorithm — “be attentive — run — hide — prevent the attack”. The teacher must choose the sequence of actions according to the situation.

The Ministry of Education also provided teachers with recommendations on how to talk to students and parents after crisis situations.

The instructions explain what not to do: in particular, approaching the attacker, chasing him, searching for him on your own, directing students towards danger, or sending them to check on the situation.

The materials also cover what to do after the threat has passed, including checking on studentsʼ safety and monitoring their reactions to stress.

According to police, following incidents of violence in schools, law enforcement officers checked more than 108 000 educational institutions and detained 167 people.

Rumors of attacks spread after several attacks. On October 7, a 19-year-old student stabbed nine people in Ostrołęka. And in Sierpka, a 17-year-old was detained (who, according to the Polish Minister of the Interior, was planning to attack a school).

Already on October 8, in the village of Leszczydu-Nowiny near Wyszków, a 15-year-old student attacked a school employee: a 37-year-old woman died, three more people were injured.

After that, information about "Bloody Friday" spread on social networks. Due to threats, schools were closed in some counties and municipalities in Poland on October 9, and police surveillance was increased in other institutions.

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