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In Poland, schools were given instructions on how to respond to threats. This was preceded by a series of attacks

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

The Polish Ministry of National Education has issued instructions to schools on how to respond to threats, following a series of attacks on Polish educational institutions.

Polskie Radio writes about this.

Meetings of education supervisors, school directors and other educational institutions were also held in all voivodeships. Instructions for schools were prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of National Education and other departments.

The instructions prescribe the 4U algorithm — “be attentive — run — hide — prevent the attack”. The teacher must choose the sequence of actions according to the situation.

The Ministry of Education also provided teachers with recommendations on how to talk to students and parents after crisis situations.

The instructions explain what not to do: in particular, approaching the attacker, chasing him, searching for him on your own, directing students towards danger, or sending them to check on the situation.

The materials also cover what to do after the threat has passed, including checking on studentsʼ safety and monitoring their reactions to stress.

According to police, following incidents of violence in schools, law enforcement officers checked more than 108 000 educational institutions and detained 167 people.

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