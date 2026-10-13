Pro-Russian former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu (suspected of fraud) to be placed under house arrest for 30 days

A court in Romania has ordered pro-Russian politician and former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu to be placed under house arrest for 30 days. The former politician is suspected of fraud that resulted in losses of €1.1 million.

Reuters writes about this.

At the end of September, the court arrested him for 30 days.

Prosecutors allege that Georgescu and two other suspects convinced a Romanian businessman to hand over €1.1 million in exchange for helping them secure a loan of up to €15 million from a foreign financial institution. Georgescu denies the charges.

The pro-Russian politician is on trial in two other cases: one on charges of attempting to undermine national security after the cancellation of the elections, and the second for propagandizing for Romaniaʼs fascist leaders of the 1930s.