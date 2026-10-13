Pro-Russian former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu (suspected of fraud) to be placed under house arrest for 30 days

A court in Romania has ordered pro-Russian politician and former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu to be placed under house arrest for 30 days. The former politician is suspected of fraud that resulted in losses of €1.1 million.
Reuters writes about this.
At the end of September, the court arrested him for 30 days.
Prosecutors allege that Georgescu and two other suspects convinced a Romanian businessman to hand over €1.1 million in exchange for helping them secure a loan of up to €15 million from a foreign financial institution. Georgescu denies the charges.
The pro-Russian politician is on trial in two other cases: one on charges of attempting to undermine national security after the cancellation of the elections, and the second for propagandizing for Romaniaʼs fascist leaders of the 1930s.
- Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round of the presidential election in November 2024, gaining 23% of the vote. At the same time, public opinion polls conducted before the election did not name Georgescu among the favorites — his support was only about 5%.
- The countryʼs authorities suspected him of vote-rigging through TikTok and that Russia might be behind it. The results of the first round were annulled by the Constitutional Court, and an investigation was launched against Georgescu and his associates.
- Then Nicusor Dan became the president of the country.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.