Two Ukrainians detained in Greece for trying to transport 27 bags of marijuana worth over €1 million by yacht

In the eastern Aegean Sea, the Greek Coast Guard detained two Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of smuggling marijuana worth over €1 million.

This was reported on the Greek Coast Guard website.

The Ukrainians were on a yacht flying the Croatian flag. It was stopped on the morning of October 10 west of the island of Chios after receiving information about suspicious activities. Two coast guard patrol boats, as well as a group of divers, participated in the operation.

In total, the Coast Guard seized 361 kilograms of marijuana, as well as the yacht itself. The marijuana was transported in 27 bags. There is currently no information on where the drugs were shipped from or where they were to be delivered.

The Coast Guard said the market value of the drugs was estimated at €1.08 million.

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