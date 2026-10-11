EU to provide Ukraine with additional funding for drones and missiles this week

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the EU will provide Ukraine with additional funding for drones and missiles this week to strengthen its defense and airspace protection.

Von der Leyen reported this in a statement following the conversation.

Ukraine will be one of the central issues on the agenda of this weekʼs European Council summit, she said. EU leaders will discuss Ukraineʼs financial needs for the coming year and ways to attract additional international support.

In addition, the European Union plans to open two more negotiation clusters within the framework of Ukraineʼs accession to the EU on October 13. Von der Leyen stated that the negotiation process is gaining momentum.

The President of the European Commission also supported Zelenskyʼs call for a ceasefire, which should protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia.

During the day, Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, both sides agreed and it began to take effect “immediately”. At the same time, Zelensky, in a comment to Axios, said that the reported ceasefire was news to him.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received “all relevant orders”. Ukraine is waiting for the details of the US-Russia dialogue and for Putin to fulfill the conditions of the energy ceasefire.

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