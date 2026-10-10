The government has simplified confirmation of pension experience for people who lost their documents due to the war

The government has adopted a decision that will allow confirming insurance experience for the purpose of assigning a pension if a person does not have a work book or does not have the necessary entries in it.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

First of all, seniority will be confirmed using data from state electronic registers. If the necessary information is not available there, entries in the work book and other documents will be taken into account. The list of documents that can be used to confirm seniority has been expanded.

If documents are lost or missing, seniority can be confirmed by the testimony of at least two witnesses who worked with the person. The Pension Fund will help find such witnesses.

A separate procedure for counting seniority has been established for people who worked at enterprises in temporarily occupied territories or in areas of hostilities, as well as those whose documents were destroyed by the war.