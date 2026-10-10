76 people detained in Poland over threats to attack schools

In Poland, law enforcement officers have detained 76 people over threats to attack schools.

This was reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) with reference to the police.

As of October 10, law enforcement had recorded 231 incidents related to threats of attacks on schools. In total, police checked 50 000 properties following reports of possible attacks, which were supposedly planned for October 9, "Bloody Friday".

Rumors of attacks have spread after several attacks. On October 7, a 19-year-old student stabbed nine people in Ostrołęka. And in Sierpka, a 17-year-old was detained who, according to the Polish interior minister, was planning to attack a school.

Already on October 8, in the village of Leschydul-Noviny near Vyshkov, a 15-year-old student attacked a school employee: a 37-year-old woman died, and three more people were injured.

Information about "Bloody Friday" spread on social networks. Due to threats, schools were closed in some counties and municipalities in Poland on October 9, and police surveillance was increased in others.

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