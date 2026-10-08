A train collided with an electric locomotive in the Lviv region. The driver and passengers were injured

On the evening of October 8, a diesel train and an electric locomotive collided in the Lviv region, injuring at least five people.

This was reported by “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

The accident occurred when the “Lviv-Sokal” diesel train was departing from “Pidzamche” station. The train driver suffered a leg injury. Four other passengers required medical attention. The electric locomotive drivers were not injured.

Railway specialists and special services are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

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