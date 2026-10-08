You can now apply for a European protocol at “Diia”. What is needed for this

You can now apply for a European protocol at "Diia". Previously, you had to wait for the patrol police and fill out forms on the spot.

This was reported in the "Diia" telegram.

If there was an accident without victims, and both drivers came to an agreement, from now on everything can be processed in "Diia". In particular, to begin with, you need to find the Europrotocol function in "Diia".

After that, check your data, car data, and insurance data. Then, select the type of accident, take a photo of the damage, add the date, time, and address.

The driver must then contact their insurance company for further instructions. To use the service, both drivers must have a verified tax identification number, digital passport, driverʼs license, vehicle registration certificate, and a valid insurance policy.

A European protocol cannot be issued in all cases, but only in the following cases: