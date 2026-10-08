Among politicians, Ukrainians trust the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valery Zaluzhny the most — 64% said this, while 53% of those surveyed trust President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the sociological group "Rating".

In third place in terms of trust among Ukrainians is the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov (53% trust him, 31% do not trust him).

Next in the ranking are: the former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (38% trust him, 25% do not trust him); Yevheniy Khmara (29% trust him, 16% do not trust him).

At the same time, 29% of respondents do not know Fedorov, and 43% do not know Khmara.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiza and former President Petro Poroshenko are trusted by 24% of Ukrainians surveyed. However, 48% of respondents have not heard of Sybiza.

Ukrainians were also asked who they would vote for in the first round of presidential elections. The leader is Zelensky — 22.9% would vote for him, followed by Zaluzhny (20.2%). Also on the list are Poroshenko, Fedorov, and Budanov.