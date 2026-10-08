Spotify will launch audiobooks in over 180 more countries, including Ukraine

Spotify will launch audiobooks in over 180 countries, including Ukraine, by the end of 2026.

The company reported this on October 7 at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The feature is currently available in 22 countries. After the expansion, more than 750 million people will be able to listen to or purchase audiobooks on Spotify. The service will offer more than 350 000 audiobooks in more than 120 languages.

The service will offer different ways to access audiobooks in different countries. Users of certain Premium plans will receive 12 hours of listening per month at no additional charge.

Another option is the optional “Audiobooks+” subscription, which gives you more hours of listening time. Users will also be able to purchase specific audiobooks separately.

Spotify has also updated its “Page Match” feature, which lets you switch between a printed or electronic version of a book and its audio version, continuing reading or listening from where you left off.

Users will now be able to scan a bookʼs ISBN and specify the page number they want to continue the audio version from. According to Spotify, more than a million readers have used the feature since it launched in February.

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