“Orange Plague.” A statue of a naked Trump with this name was installed in the European Parliament

A 2.6-meter-tall, gilded statue of US President Donald Trump has been installed in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg. The sculpture, by Danish artist Jens Galsiot, is called "Orange Plague".

CNN writes about this.

The statue of Trump is covered in 23-karat gold leaf. He sits on the shoulders of a frail man, holding a golf club in one hand and the scales of justice in the other. The work is also called "The King of Injustice".

The sculptureʼs pedestal reads: "I sit on a manʼs back. He bends under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Anything but get off his back."

Galciot said the work reflects his views on Trumpʼs policies, particularly on the environment and international order. The artist depicted the president naked as an allusion to Hans Christian Andersenʼs fairy tale "The Emperorʼs New Clothes".

The exhibition is not an official initiative of the European Union. It was organized by Danish MEP Per Clausen. The exhibition was approved by the parliamentʼs administrative staff. The European Parliament emphasized that permission for the exhibition does not mean support for its content.

The sculpture has previously been displayed at the Munich Security Conference and the UN climate conference COP30 in Brazil. Galciot plans to present it at COP31 in Antalya next month.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.