Media: Planes from Algeria regularly transport military equipment to Russia via European Union countries

On October 6, an Algerian Air Force plane was spotted in Polish airspace — a “Lockheed C-130H-30 Hercules”. It was heading to “Vnukovo” Airport in Moscow. Similar incidents were also recorded in early October.

This is reported by Defence24.

The flights of such aircraft over Poland are part of military logistics between Algeria and Russia, the media believes.

In particular, the plane took off from the Algerian air base "Boufarik". It flew over Italy, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia, after which it entered the airspace of Poland. From there, the plane headed east and crossed the border with Belarus. The plane landed in Moscow.

Polish Military Radar / Polski Radar Wojskowy

In recent weeks, Il-76MD, C-130H/H-30 “Hercules”, and LM-100J “Super Hercules” transport aircraft have been spotted in the countryʼs airspace. These are transport aircraft that can be used not only to transport cargo, but also to deliver weapons and technical personnel to maintain Russian military equipment used by Algeria.

The situation is similar with flights from Africa to Belarus, as they can also be used by Russia. In particular, such flights should be considered in the broader context of Russiaʼs presence in Africa, the journalists believe.

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