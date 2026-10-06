He noted that he was not present at the wedding itself, but participated in other celebrations with their mutual friends.

“He returned the money, but I didn’t understand why, because I don’t consider it any special gift,” Kremlev said.

Russian oligarch Umar Kremlyov reported that the son of the US President Donald Trump returned to him the money that the billionaire spent on his wedding party.

What preceded

Trump Jr.ʼs wedding took place in late May. On September 14, ProPublica released an investigation that found that the celebration was partly financed by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlyov, who is close to Putin.

In particular, he paid for the rental of one of the private islands where the reception was held and where guests slept. He also paid for the fireworks, and his team helped plan the wedding.

President Trump later stated that he "has no idea who Umar is, has never heard of him, and he did not pay for Don and Bettinaʼs wedding, which took place in a completely different place and on a different day".

After that, Democrat in the US House of Representatives Robert Garcia launched an investigation into Donald Trump Jr.ʼs financial ties to Russian businessman Umar Kremlyov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.