The government will reduce the number of deputy ministers and over 4 000 vacant positions in state bodies

The central executive authorities plan to reduce over four thousand vacant positions.

This was stated by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

According to him, this will be the first stage in optimizing and increasing the efficiency of the state apparatus.

The Cabinet of Ministers also plans to reduce the number of deputy ministers by approximately 20%, and deputy heads of other central executive bodies by almost 18%. They want to tie the number of such positions to the real scope of tasks.

The Prime Minister added that a functional diagnosis is currently underway in the state apparatus to determine the optimal structure and number of employees. The government is analyzing what tasks the authorities perform and whether their functions meet the current needs of the state.

A separate direction of the reform will be the updating of the training system for civil servants, which is planned to be linked to specific requirements for positions. In addition, information and internship programs will be launched for young people, and a separate program will operate for veterans.

Koretsky also reported on the resumption of the work of the Council on Public Administration with the participation of representatives of the government, parliament, and experts.

On September 18, the Prime Minister reported that the government was beginning to improve the public administration system, including by eliminating positions in ministries and departments.

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