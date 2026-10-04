Mass protests have erupted in South Korea against the presidentʼs policies, accusing him of having ties to North Korea

Mass protests by opposition parties took place in central Seoul against the policies of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who was accused of having ties to the DPRK, corruption, and weakening national security.

Yonhap News writes about this.

Nearly 70 lawmakers from the “People Power” party took part in the rally, and about 200 000 protesters joined them. However, a number of media outlets, citing unofficial police figures, reported that about 9 000 to 10 000 people took part in the rally. People held South Korean and American flags and banners reading “Lee Jae Myung, resign!” and “Lee Jae Myung, stand trial!”

Faction leader Jeon Jeom Sig accused Lee Jae Myung of "not saying a single word against North Korea," despite the landmine provocation.

Other lawmakers also criticized the presidentʼs initiative to reform the prosecutorial system and his decision to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, accusing him of trying to protect himself from trials that are currently on hold.

The conservative “Liberal Unification Party”, led by Pastor Jang Kyung Dong, also organized a rally calling for the resignation of the countryʼs president. According to Yonhap News, citing unofficial police estimates, the protest gathered about 28 000 participants.