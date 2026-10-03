A 700-kilogram red-listed bison was hit by a truck in the Lviv region. It died on the spot

A truck hit a 700-kilogram bison — which is listed in the Red Book of Ukraine — on the Brody-Sheptytskyi highway (Lviv region).

This was reported by the head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Lviv Regional Administrative Organization Andriy Senyuk.

The accident occurred on October 1. The driver of a MAN car ran over a five-year-old European bison.

This happened because the bison ran out of the forest onto the roadway. As a result of the collision, the animal was injured and died on the spot.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Андрій Сенюк / Facebook

The animal belonged to the Lopatyn subpopulation, which lives in the territory of Male Polissya in the Brody district of Lviv region. This subpopulation is one of the largest in Ukraine.

As of the beginning of 2026, this subpopulation included 135 individuals. Bison live in the territory of Male Polissya and Brody region, and in general in Ukraine — in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Volyn, Kyiv and Sumy regions.

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