The government is launching a new service “eDumka” in “Diia”. What is it for

The government is launching an experimental service "eDumka" in the "Diia" application for communication between communities and local authorities or military administrations.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, this is necessary so that local authorities can better understand peopleʼs needs and determine priorities.

In particular, in this service, citizens will be able to submit proposals and track their status, view, discuss and support other peopleʼs initiatives. Communities will also have access to the function of evaluating official responses from officials.

In addition, citizens will be able to participate in surveys from local authorities.

The changes concern the fact that all people involved in the community will be able to influence decisions. In particular, a citizen will be able to communicate in the service if he has a declared place of residence, IDP status, real estate, pays taxes, or is a full-time student at local educational institutions.

This pilot project will last two years. It is planned to fully implement its functionality within six months. “eDumka” will initially be launched in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions. Other local governments and military administrations can join voluntarily.

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