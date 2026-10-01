Media reported an attempt on the co-owner of “Fire Point” Denys Shtilerman. What is known

Israeli journalist Serhiy Auslender, citing sources, wrote that unknown individuals tried to kill the “Fire Point” co-owner Denys Shtilerman near Kyiv.

According to him, Shtilerman received minor injuries, his bodyguard was killed, and the attackers were eliminated.

Shtilerman himself stated that rumors of his death or the death of his bodyguards were somewhat exaggerated. He did not confirm — but did not deny — the fact of the attack.

Who is Denys Shtilerman

Denys Shtilerman (formerly Danilov) is a businessman, chief designer and co-owner of “Fire Point”. He was born in Odesa and raised in Kyiv. He studied at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, majoring in Cosmology.

After completing his studies, he remained to live in Russia. At the same time, he was engaged in entrepreneurial activities in Ukraine: he had an investment company in Kyiv, and also worked on the development of software products and implemented other business projects.

In 2007-2008, he worked on control systems for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

He had dual citizenship. According to Shtilerman, his passport as a citizen of the Russian Federation was canceled in 2016.

In 2022, together with Yehor Skalyha, he founded the military-industrial company “Fire Point”. Later, Iryna Terek joined the team. The company specializes in the production of long-range strike drones (in particular the FP-1 and FP-2), as well as the FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missile.

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