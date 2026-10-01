Estonia officially banned the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through its territory

On October 1, the Estonian government approved sanctions, prohibiting the transit of grain originating from Russia and Belarus through the country. The resolution will enter into force the day after its publication in the state legislative gazette Riigi Teataja.

This was reported by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonian media outlet ERR reports.

The ban applies to grains belonging to commodity group CN 10. In particular, it includes wheat, meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye), rye, barley, oats, corn, rice, grain sorghum, buckwheat, millet, canary grass seed, as well as other less common grains.

"Russia is attacking Ukrainian ports and preventing Ukrainian grain from entering the world market. It would be cynical to allow it to export its own grain through our ports at the same time. Estonia will not allow this," Tsakhkna said.

According to him, Estonia warned back in September that Russian grain should not be transported through its territory. The country, together with Latvia and Lithuania, is also working to ensure that Russian grain does not transit through all ports in the Baltic states.

In 2024, the European Union imposed tariffs on grain and grain products from Russia and Belarus. At the same time, they do not completely prohibit the transit of such grain through the EU to third countries.

Currently, there has been virtually no transit of Russian grain through Estonia. At the same time, Russia is looking for new routes for grain exports, so the ban should prevent the use of Estonian ports as such a route.

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