Three people hospitalized at Polish military police headquarters after opening an unknown package

Three people were hospitalized at the headquarters of the Polish Military Police after opening an unknown package. The envelope arrived from Germany at the unit in Nowa Dęb (Podkarpackie Voivodeship).

This is reported by the Polish RMF24 .

When the envelope was opened, a postcard was found inside — nothing had spilled out of the envelope. At the same time, two military police officers and a civilian who was in the room became ill — the skin on their faces and hands became irritated.

Four more service members were isolated, and 133 people were evacuated from a nearby building. Chemical rescuers were on the scene. The Homeland Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service were also notified of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense later stated that experts did not find any chemical, biological or radiological substances in the package. The three victims were examined and discharged from the hospital. The causes of the incident are being investigated.

A similar story has already occurred in Romania. In April, two Ukrainians were charged there in a case involving "explosive" parcels, which, according to investigators, could have been organized at the behest of Russian intelligence services, Balkan Insight reported.

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