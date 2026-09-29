Donald Trumpʼs special envoy John Cole has proposed to the Kremlin to ease US sanctions against Russia in exchange for the release of civilian political prisoners.

This is what The Atlantic writes about.

According to the publication, Trump agreed. Thus, the US president wants to restore Russiaʼs position in the global economy and expand negotiations with the Kremlin, which will help the US and Russia conclude agreements. These are agreements on Russian oil, diesel fuel, rare earth minerals and other goods.

Also, the release of political prisoners could be an argument in favor of Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. This strategy has already been “tested” in Belarus.

In September, Belarus released 25 political prisoners in exchange for the US agreeing to lift sanctions on two Belarusian companies — “Lakokraska” (a manufacturer of paints and industrial coatings) and “Bellesbumprom” (a state-owned industrial concern that includes forestry, pulp and paper, and woodworking enterprises).

In this context, The Atlantic reminds us: last week, Trump announced that the US is negotiating with Belarus on a "major" potash deal, and Russia is also participating in them. Although since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Washington has been trying to avoid trade deals with Moscow.

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