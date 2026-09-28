Media: EU finds it increasingly difficult to impose new sanctions against Russia as “simplest targets” have almost been exhausted

The European Unionʼs sanctions against Russia increasingly depend on the national interests of the blocʼs countries. In particular, during negotiations on the sanctions list, states often try to achieve concessions on other issues.

Euractiv writes about this.

Last week, EU countries agreed to extend sanctions against individuals close to the Kremlin in exchange for removing Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from the blocʼs sanctions list. The decision has worried some EU diplomats, as countries increasingly use sanctions to seek foreign policy concessions.

According to Philip Lausberg, a senior analyst at the European Policy Center, since 2022, EU sanctions against Russia have gradually shifted from energy security issues to economic, corporate or foreign policy interests. He added that the “simplest targets” have almost been exhausted — previous packages covered oil, gas, raw materials, export controls and financial sanctions.

What remains now are companies that service the shadow fleet, financial structures, cryptocurrency exchanges, and businesses in third countries that help Russia circumvent export controls. At the same time, such operations are much harder to stop.

Experts believe that technological restrictions and export bans remain among the most important tools available to the European Union.