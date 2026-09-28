Poll: Corruption in government worries Ukrainians more than missile strikes. 72% believe Zelensky is personally responsible for it

Most Ukrainians today are most concerned about corruption in government, more than the massive shelling by Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

When asked: "What worries you most at the moment?", 50% of respondents named corruption, and 40% named massive missile and drone strikes.

Among other problems, Ukrainians mentioned unprofessionalism and incompetence of the authorities (30%), low salaries and social benefits (28%), the activities of TRC (24%), rising prices (23%), the situation at the front (21%), war fatigue and lack of unity (10%).

At the same time, 72% of respondents believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine has increased since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Only 6% believe that it has decreased, and 17% believe that it has remained at the same level.

KIIS also asked whether President Volodymyr Zelensky bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of people in his entourage. 72% answered "yes", 25% said “no”, and 3% abstained from answering.

At the same time, KIIS warns that by "personal responsibility", respondents most likely mean political responsibility, not the presidentʼs personal involvement in corruption.

The survey was conducted between September 12 and 21, 2026, using telephone interviews among adult Ukrainians living in government-controlled territory. A total of 1 002 respondents participated.

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