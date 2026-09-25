“Audi” and “Volkswagen” may recall more than 2.8 million cars due to risk of steering failure

“Audi” and “Volkswagen” may recall approximately 2.86 million vehicles worldwide due to a possible steering gear mount failure.

This is reported by Euronews with reference to the German Federal Road Transport Authority (KBA).

The problem can occur due to road salt and other environmental factors that, over the years, cause the bolt to corrode. If it breaks, the steering mechanism may stop working properly and the driver may lose control of the vehicle.

KBA is currently marking the issue as pending, meaning there is no final assessment of the issue yet. However, the agency has not reported any accidents, damage or injuries related to the issue.

Nearly 2.16 million “Volkswagen” vehicles, including around 900 000 in Germany, are potentially subject to recall. These include the “Golf”, “Golf Variant”, “Tiguan”, “Touran” and “Caddy”, manufactured between September 24, 2013 and July 1, 2024.

The problem may also affect more than 696 000 “Audi” cars, including Q3 models, manufactured from October 31, 2017 to May 23, 2024. In Germany, there are 58 555 such cars.

Audi has already announced a preventive recall of Q3 models. The company said that the repair will be free of charge and will take up to one hour. Owners of these cars can contact an authorized service and check the car using the VIN code.

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