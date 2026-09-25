It will help predict Russian moves and choose effective scenarios of action — the Ministry of Defense is developing the “SPECTR” AI platform

The “A1” Artificial Intelligence Center under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing the “SPECTR” platform, which should automate part of the work of Ukrainian headquarters.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The system will analyze combat data, look for patterns, and generate recommendations for commanders. In particular, “SPECTR” will help choose effective action scenarios and predict possible enemy moves.

The platform will work within the Defence Forcesʼ existing digital systems, and the data will be stored in a secure environment. “SPECTR” is currently being tested in several combat units.

The Ministry of Defenseʼs “A1” Center was established in March 2026 with the support of the UK government. The department says that it wants to use AI in general to help the military make faster data-based decisions, use weapons more effectively, and spend less time on bureaucratic work.