HACC approved an agreement with former MP Pashynskyi. He will transfer over UAH 1 billion to the budget and for the needs of the Defense Forces

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has approved a plea agreement with the former acting head of the Presidential Administration in the case of seized petroleum products. As part of the agreement, UAH 1.1 billion will be directed to the budget and for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) wrote about this in a telegram.

The investigation does not name the former employee, but based on the description of the case, it is about Serhiy Pashynskyi. The Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) also writes about this.

Pashynskyi is suspected of participating in a criminal organization that caused the state losses of UAH 967 million in 2014-2018. In addition to Pashynskyi, there are five other suspects in the case. The case is called “Kurchenko’s fuel” because the petroleum products arrested in 2014 were imported by the company SEPEK, controlled by oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pashynskyi fully admitted his guilt and agreed to testify against other defendants in the case. The former employee is also obliged the following: