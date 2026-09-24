FT: Belgium has developed an internal document recognizing the US as an unreliable ally due to Trumpʼs policies

The Belgian Foreign Ministry has drafted an internal document stating that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, the United States is no longer a reliable ally. The ministry called on officials to deepen ties with Trumpʼs opponents to protect the countryʼs interests.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing a relevant Belgian document.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry has developed a strategy for “calibrating” its engagement with Washington to protect the country’s interests while avoiding the reputation of a “hostile” state. The document was prepared by the Americas and Caribbean Unit in late 2025.

The ministry called for a thorough rethinking of relations between the European Union and Belgium on the one hand and the United States on the other. However, the country believes that it is necessary to interact with the current US administration. The Foreign Ministry recommends establishing contacts with the leadership of Republican and Democratic states and mayors of large cities.

They also believe that the Trump administration positively perceives the purchase of American weapons, but they recommend that the country increase purchases of European military equipment.

A spokesman for the Belgian Foreign Ministry said the document was “internal working material” and its content “should be distinguished from an officially approved political strategy”.