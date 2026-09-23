CBS News: Ukraine ready to sign drone protection agreement with US

This week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the United States on protection against drones.

CBS News reports this, citing sources.

However, according to sources, the document may be finalized later, when the US is ready. In 2025, the countriesʼ defense ministries were developing a framework agreement that could allow Kyiv and Washington to expand testing and production of Ukrainian defense technologies in the US.

The publication emphasizes that the United States will benefit from a deal with Ukraine because of its experience in the field of drones. In particular, Iran attacks American bases with the same drones that the Russian Federation attacks Ukraine.

In February, when the war between the United States, Israel and Iran began, Ukraine sent interceptors and pilots to help, since Washington and the Gulf countries initially did not have enough cost-effective means to intercept such UAVs.

Ukraine has since signed defense deals with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The deals combine foreign investment with Ukrainian expertise. For example, Ukraine aims to produce 10 million drones this year, while the US military has purchased approximately 50 000 UAVs by 2025.

However, experts emphasize that the Ukrainian advantage lies not only in the speed of production of the drones themselves, but also in software, training of operators and teams that constantly adapt technologies to combat conditions.

According to sources, the upcoming agreement between Ukraine and the United States will not be limited to contracts with individual Ukrainian manufacturers. This agreement should create a broader framework for direct cooperation between Ukrainian defense firms and American enterprises and the military.

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