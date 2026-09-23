Million dollars in drone deliveries. Law enforcement officers have declared suspicion against a State Border Service of Ukraine official

NABU and SAPO have charged an official of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) and the owner of a private company with suspicion in the case of extorting a million dollars in bribes for the unhindered supply of drones.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, in August 2025, one of the UAV manufacturers won a tender from the State Border Service of Ukraine, significantly lowering the price. This outraged the competing company, which had counted on winning thanks to its connections in the State Border Service.

Due to the lost contract, the competitor, together with officials of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, demanded $1 million from the winner for signing the contract and unhindered deliveries of drones.

During the investigation, it was established that the official received 50 000 USDT (over UAH 2.1 million at the NBU exchange rate). The money was given to him by the owner of the company he helped win a tender for drones.

Detectives claim that the official bought more than 350 000 USDT for the illegally obtained UAH 15.4 million. He exchanged some of the cryptocurrency for cash, and then bought a luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and registered it in his wifeʼs name.

Detectives found one of the crypto wallets during a search of a border guardʼs home. The officer and the company owner were charged with bribery and money laundering.

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