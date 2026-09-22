F-16 fighter jet crashes at US base in Germany

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed at the “Spangdahlem” air base in Germany. The pilot managed to eject.

Bild writes about this.

However, one person was injured. The incident occurred near a golf course on the air base, sending a plume of smoke visible in nearby towns.

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According to preliminary information, the plane crashed, which is part of the 480th Fighter Squadron of the 52nd US Air Wing. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

The “Spangdahlem” Air Base is one of the most important and largest US Air Force air bases in Europe, as together with “Ramstein” Air Base it forms a key logistical and combat hub for the American military presence in Europe.