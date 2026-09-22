Law enforcement officers have detained an FSB hitwoman in Kyiv, who is suspected of preparing an assassination attempt on the leader of one of the Ukrainian public organizations, a Russian oppositionist living in Ukraine.

This was reported to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The woman, according to investigators, was recruited while she was living in temporarily occupied Melitopol. She was promised to close a drug case in exchange for a contract killing. To do this, the woman even took a training course at the local FSB “branch”, where she was taught conspiracy measures, terrain orientation and firearms shooting.

After that, the suspect was transported to Zhytomyr in transit through the territory of Belarus, then she arrived in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the suspect was supposed to shoot a Russian oppositionist with a combat pistol from an ambush near one of the capitalʼs gyms, where he works as a kickboxing coach.

This is how the FSB wanted to take revenge on the oppositionist who had been fighting for Ukraine since 2022 — first in the Kyiv region and then on the Eastern Front.

However, the woman was exposed when she was conducting additional reconnaissance of the area. During a search of her hotel room, the smartphone from which she had been contacting the curator from Russia was seized.

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The detainee faces life imprisonment for treason.

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