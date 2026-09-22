Apartment in an elite residential complex, “Porsche” and land in the Cherkasy region — Bihus.Info found undeclared assets that may belong to Vitaliy Kim

The family of the current Minister of Veterans Affairs and former head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim may use a number of undeclared assets, including a new apartment in an expensive Kyiv residential complex, a “Porsche” car, and 18 000 hectares of hunting grounds in the Cherkasy region.

This is stated in the investigation by Bihus.Info.

In particular, journalists found out that in the summer of 2025, the company of Kimʼs wife Yulia purchased an apartment with an area of over 100 m² and a parking space in “Novopecherski Lypky”, which at that time could cost approximately $350 000.

However, according to the analytical system “YouControl”, the companyʼs public financial reporting was zero or absent altogether for years.

In late August, journalists also spotted a “Volkswagen Touareg” with cover plates similar to the one the minister rents near the complex. In addition, a “Porsche Macan” was parked in a parking lot belonging to his wifeʼs company. The car is not on Kimʼs declarations and is registered to the construction company "S-Develop" of businessman Roman Serbenov.

According to Kim, Serbenov worked as a director in his construction companies in Ukraine. They also headed the Mykolaiv basketball club together. In a comment to Bihus.Info, Serbenov said that his company purchased the “Porsche” in 2022 and leased it to Kimʼs wife.

Kim himself denied that he uses the apartment and parking space in “Novopecherski Lypky”. According to him, the apartment is registered in the name of his wifeʼs company, which allegedly purchased it on credit. Regarding the Porsche, he explained that his wife used the car for less than 180 days, so it should not have been included in his declaration.

At the same time, journalists drew attention to the fact that Kimʼs savings increased by approximately UAH 6.5 million in 2025. At the same time, his familyʼs total income for that year was almost UAH 7 million before taxes, and there are no expenses for buying a home in the declaration.

Separately, Bihus.Info investigated the "Kaniv Left-Bank Hunting Farm" in the Cherkasy region, which uses about 18 000 hectares of land. In the summer of 2025, it acquired two new owners. One of them is Kimʼs longtime business partner Oleksandr Stepanov, who previously had a joint business with the ministerʼs family.

Stepanov told reporters that he doesnʼt like hunting, has never been to a hunting base, and doesnʼt know his new business partner Andriy Halkin. The man with the same name was an assistant to the MP Roman Ivanisov.

At the same time, Kim has previously repeatedly said in interviews that hunting is his hobby, and Bihus.Info journalists established that he had visited this base several times, allegedly at the invitation of friends.

At the same time, Stepanov added that Kim could come to the base with people whom he “wouldn’t want to publicize”. According to journalists, Kim could be accompanied there by the head of the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada Davyd Arakhamia.

Journalists suggest that Stepanov and the second new owner of the farm may be the formal owners of the asset, acquired in the interests of other people. Kim has not confirmed this.

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