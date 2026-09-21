Reuters: Donald Trump has mentioned Biden nearly 900 times since the beginning of the year — at least three times a day

The US President Donald Trump has mentioned his predecessor Joe Biden nearly 900 times — an average of at least three times a day — in his speeches, as well as in posts and comments on the social network Truth Social.

Reuters wrote about this.

With this tactic, Trump is trying to shift Americansʼ attention from the problems of his own presidency to the alleged failures of the previous administration, journalists believe. Republican strategist Ryan Williams believes that Trump always needs someone to blame, and it is better when it is one person, not an entire party.

Trump has mentioned Biden 890 times since Jan. 1. Reuters has tracked the mentions, which have occurred in nearly 200 events and interviews, as well as in about 190 of Trumpʼs Truth Social posts this year.

Trump has mentioned Biden at least 210 times in the context of the economy, 168 times on immigration, and 138 times on foreign policy and national security issues. He has also blamed him for a number of other domestic problems in the United States.

During the NATO summit in Turkey in July, Trump set a record for the most Biden mentions in a single day — 16 times. He blamed Biden for military ammunition shortages and high housing costs.

The US president has also repeatedly turned to personalities: he criticized Bidenʼs mental abilities and the fact that he uses an autopen to sign some documents, a practice that many US presidents have used.