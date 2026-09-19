A terrorist attack occurred near a police station in Pakistan. 31 people were killed, more than 100 were injured

In the northern Pakistani city of Kohat, a bomb and gun attack on a police station has killed 31 people, including 16 police officers, and injured more than 100.

Reuters and AFP write about this.

On September 18, an unknown assailant drove a car packed with explosives into a police building as officers and their families were praying in a mosque. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Video released by rescue workers shows a collapsed fence and people trying to pull the injured from the rubble as ambulances arrive at the scene. Police said all seven attackers were killed in the explosion and subsequent gunfire that continued into September 19.

In recent months, militant activity in Pakistanʼs border areas has sharply increased, primarily targeting the military and police.

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