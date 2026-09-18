The US rejected the UN report on the crime they committed in Iran — the attack on the school and sports complex

The US State Department denies UN findings regarding alleged war crimes in Iran, including the attack on a school and a sports complex.

This is reported by ABC News and confirmed by a UN report.

In particular, the document refers to the strike on a primary school in the city of Minab, which, according to investigators, was not simple negligence, but a frankly reckless step with awareness of the risks to civilians (over 150 people died then, including approximately 120 schoolchildren).

The UN report also condemned the attack on the sports center in Lamerd and declared it a crime (22 people died). At the time, US Central Command stated that US forces did not launch any strikes on the city of Lamerd that day.

Washington said it did not trust the reportʼs conclusions at all, recalling that the Trump administration withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council because of its "anti-American rhetoric and patronage of repressive regimes".

At the same time, the UN mission report notes that the Iranian authorities are also involved in crimes against humanity — they are talking about brutal repression against their own population, where the real number of victims significantly exceeds official figures (3 038 dead, 25 000 injured).

Security forces fired on crowds in all 31 provinces, killing at least 221 children and seriously injuring thousands of protesters. The regime imposed a five-month internet shutdown, arbitrary arrests, torture, and attacks on medical facilities, hiding the bodies of those killed and demanding ransoms from their families.

Tehran has now intensified its wave of executions: from March to August 2026, at least 29 people have already been executed, and more than 70 are under threat of the death penalty.

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