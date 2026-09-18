“I will do everything for this.” Fico said that Slovakia will not go to war “because of some Article 5” of NATO

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that he does not intend to fulfill his obligations under NATOʼs Article 5 and participate in the defense of allies if they are attacked by another country.

Fico said this during a meeting with students and doctors in Prešov.

"I do not want Slovakia to be part of some military conflict because of some Article 5. Yes, we are members of NATO, we respect that, we care about cooperation and fulfilling our obligations, but as Prime Minister I will do everything to ensure that Slovakia is never drawn into a military conflict," Fico said.

He spoke about the threat of war in Europe, but did not call Russia an aggressor or a source of military threat. However, he criticized European politicians for their "belligerent rhetoric".

"Sometimes there is a tendency to substitute the inability to solve problems such as illegal migration, competitiveness, high energy prices for the fact that we offer these belligerent talks: they say, come on, letʼs fight. Who do we want to fight?" the prime minister added.

He also said that he could not imagine a situation in which Slovakia would be required to send thousands of troops to participate in hostilities.

Fico also said that he will arrive in Kyiv on September 18, where he will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. Heads of government of other European countries will also arrive in Ukraine.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is NATO’s principle of collective defense, which states that “an attack on one is an attack on all”. In case of armed aggression against any member of the Alliance, the remaining Allies are obligated to provide such assistance as they deem necessary to restore security, including the use of armed force.

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