Lithuania discovered 12 tunnels on the border with Belarus that could have been used by migrants

From April to August, Lithuania discovered 12 tunnels under the border with Belarus that could have been used for the illegal crossing of migrants.

This was stated by the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs Martinas Katelinas, dpa reports.

According to the minister, the Lithuanian Border Guard Service has developed an action plan after the discovery of the tunnels. The country has also strengthened cooperation with the European agency Frontex and private organizations.

Lithuania is testing ground-penetrating radar and purchasing special equipment to search for underground tunnels. The country has also strengthened border security and is building a border fence.

Lithuania, like Latvia and Poland, has repeatedly accused Belarus of organizing the smuggling of migrants from crisis regions to the EUʼs external borders. Tunnels have previously been discovered on the Latvian and Polish borders with Belarus.

In August, Latvia first reported such an underground passage, through which 15 migrants illegally entered the country from Belarus.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.