The first seal pup of this season was born near the “Akademik Vernadsky” station

The first Weddell seal pup of this season was born near the Ukrainian Antarctic Station "Akademik Vernadsky".

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

Itʼs early spring in Antarctica, and thatʼs when female Weddell seals give birth. The first of these pups was born on Winter Island, across from Galindez Island, where the station is located.

Biologists from the 31st Ukrainian expedition noticed the birth of the baby thanks to a flock of martins circling between Winter and Skua Islands, and then confirmed it with a drone.

Scientists took placenta samples for molecular genetic studies and testing for contaminants. According to biologists, the baby and its mother are doing well.

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In the first days of life, the baby weighs about 25-30 kg, but quickly gains weight thanks to the motherʼs milk. It has a fat content of about 54%. So after three months of feeding, the baby can weigh up to 90 kg. For comparison, adult Weddell seals weigh about 400 kg.

The babyʼs gender is still unknown, so the polar explorers are offering to come up with a universal name for him. Suggestions are being accepted in the comments to the science centerʼs post on social media until September 20, and the author of the most interesting name will receive the chevron of the 31st expedition.

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