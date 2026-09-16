Germany is building up its defense, but is increasingly dependent on weapons from the US

Germany is increasing defense spending by 25%, but is increasingly dependent on weapons from the United States.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Politico reports.

According to the minister, this year Germany increased its defense spending by 25% to $147 billion. This is almost three times more than ten years ago. Germany has also ordered 35 F-35A fighters and is investing and purchasing about $50 billion worth of equipment from the United States.

In addition to the F-35, Berlin is buying American CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters, P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft and Patriot air defense systems. This week, Pistorius is scheduled to visit the Lockheed Martin plant in Texas, where the first German aircraft will be unveiled.

At the same time, Berlin has disagreements with Washington over the pace of Tomahawk deliveries. According to Politico, the US is currently primarily ramping up production of these missiles for its own stockpiles due to the war with Iran.

Germany, on the other hand, views the Tomahawk and the Typhon system as a large part of the long-range capabilities that might be needed in the event of a Russian attack.

Germany was the center of the American presence in Europe. However, in May, US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5 000 American troops from Germany.

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