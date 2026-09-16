Anonymous hackers hacked the digital system of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation before the elections

Hacker group “CikLeak” said it had hacked the digital infrastructure of Russiaʼs Central Election Commission (CEC) and downloaded internal documents, just days before the Russian State Duma elections.

“CikLeak” reported this in its statement.

According to the hackers, they also gained access to the systems of the CEC contractors, in particular “Rostelecom” and “Tsifrotech”, which are involved in the development of the Vybory 2.0 GAS system.

After the attack, the hackers obtained internal documents, phone records, passwords, and employee correspondence. The hackers handed over the archive to opposition Russian journalists from the media outlet "Important Stories", who confirmed its authenticity.

“CikLeak” said they were not trying to interfere with the work of election commissions or the voting itself. Instead, the hackers want to show from the inside how the Russian electoral system works and how the authorities can rig elections.

The elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation will be held on September 18–20. The Russian authorities also plan to hold them in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

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