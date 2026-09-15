Russian frigate fires flares at Danish helicopter

A Russian frigate fired flares at a Danish military helicopter — one missile flew close by.

This was reported by the Danish military command.

The incident occurred near Gedeser. A Danish Air Force AS-550 “Fennec” helicopter was attacked while it was taking photos of a Russian frigate in international waters.

The countryʼs Defense Minister Jeppe Brus clarified that no one was injured in the incident. He also denied that the country would activate Article 4 or 5 of the NATO Charter over the situation.

The Danish Foreign Ministry called the incident completely unacceptable and summoned the Russian ambassador.

Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen also reacted to the situation. She is convinced that such reckless actions by the Russian Federation are aimed at intimidation and division.

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