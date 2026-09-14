Trump called fears about the development of AI a hoax and said that the only “safety net” is a strong president “with a high IQ”

The US President Donald Trump has criticized the leaders of US artificial intelligence companies who have called for a slowdown in the development of AI. He said that fears that AI could destroy humanity are a "hoax" and that excessive restrictions could bankrupt American companies.

This is how Trump reacted on his Truth Social to the statement of “Anthropic” CEO Dario Amodei. He became the first head of a major AI company to publicly call for slowing down the development of the technology. Amodei said that he believes AI can significantly improve peopleʼs lives, but for this to happen, safeguards are needed.

He proposed three steps: bring in independent experts to review the most powerful AI models, create common security standards for democratic countries, and agree on compliance with such rules with authoritarian states. Amodeiʼs position was supported by xAI CEO Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

At the same time, Trump called calls for restrictions a “sick conspiracy” against artificial intelligence and data centers. According to him, AI will become the greatest engine of economic development in US history — bigger than oil, gold, diamonds, and even the internet.

“The Trump administration has not allowed AI ʼpeople’ to do bad or potentially bad things, like Dario (“Anthropic”!) who is now posing as a ʼperfect little angel’ — and we will continue to do so!” the US president wrote in another post.

According to Trump, AI does not need additional “safeguards”. In his opinion, the only control needed is “a strong and intelligent president (with a high IQ!)”.

“And the US has one,” Trump added.

He noted that his administration already has “enormous criminal and regulatory powers” over AI companies.

The debate over AI security has intensified since OpenAI’s AI models independently launched a cyberattack on the systems of startup Hugging Face in July, and since the firing of “Anthropic” researcher Jacob Coxon, who publicly stated that AI developers are more focused on competition than on the security of models that could potentially destroy humanity.

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