A British serviceman died in a road accident in Ukraine.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on September 14.

The accident occurred on Saturday, September 12. The Ministry of Defense says that the family of the deceased has already been informed. The relatives have asked for "time" before releasing details of the incident.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time for them," the British Ministry of Defense wrote.

The department did not specify what the deceased serviceman was doing in Ukraine. Previously, the British government confirmed the presence of a "small number" of its military in Ukraine to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to protect the British ambassador and other diplomats at the embassy in Kyiv. However, the exact number of military personnel was not specified.

In December 2025, the British Ministry of Defense reported the death of a serviceman in a “tragic accident” during testing of a new defense system in Ukraine. This was the first officially confirmed death of a British serviceman on Ukrainian territory since the start of the full-scale invasion.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.