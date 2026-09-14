Military personnel and their families may be allowed to write off up to 100% of loan debts

Ukraine may allow military personnel and their families to have their loans completely written off. The Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee has recommended adopting a relevant bill as a basis.

The Verkhovna Rada reported this in a telegram.

The bill will allow for up to 100% debt write-off on consumer loans for military personnel, civilians who are in captivity or missing, their family members, and people with disabilities as a result of war.

At the same time, banks will not be obligated to write off these debts. They will decide whether to cancel the loan in full or in part.

Also, you wonʼt have to pay taxes for written-off debts. And if the debt has already reached the enforcement service, the proceedings can be closed.

The explanatory note to the bill states that the total amount of debts owed by servicemen and their family members to the banks that provided information alone exceeds UAH 13.75 billion. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, some banks have already paid over UAH 4.9 million in taxes from their own funds when writing off such debts.