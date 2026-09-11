Princess Dianaʼs “revenge dress” up for auction

The dress Princess Diana wore to a party in London hours after the airing of a documentary in which the then-Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her during their marriage is to be auctioned.

The BBC writes about this.

Her dramatic appearance at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 in a black silk evening gown custom-made by designer Christina Stambolian became an iconic pop culture moment. The media dubbed the outfit the "revenge dress".

Diana’s stylist Anna Harvey recalls that the princess “wanted to look like a million bucks”. Before the charity dinner, she made a last-minute change of outfit and chose a strapless evening gown by Greek designer Christina Stambolian. She accessorized it with royal jewelry, a black clutch, and black pumps.

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Sothebyʼs expects the dress to sell for up to $300 000 on December 9. The dress was last auctioned in 1997, when the princess sold 79 of her dresses to raise money for charity.

The vintage Jaguar XJ40 car Diana drove to the event sold at auction earlier this year for £66 250 ($89 600).

In 2023, Princess Dianaʼs sweater with a black sheep among rows of white ones was sold at a Sothebyʼs auction in New York for £920 000 ($1.24 million).

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